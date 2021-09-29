The Economist Group launches Economist Impact (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Economist Group has today announced the launch of Economist Impact
a business which will partner with leading corporations, governments and nonprofits to deliver positive societal change. In a unique offering, Economist Impact brings together a 75-year heritage of evidence-based policy research with the creativity of a trusted media brand to engage an unrivalled global audience of influential executives. Economist Impact delivers the insight, innovation and influence decision makers need to catalyse progress in our rapidly evolving world. Together with its partners, Economist Impact
The Economist Group launches Economist Impact
Secondo un rapporto della The Economist Intelligence Unit - promosso da Appian - l'83% dei responsabili aziendali in ambito IT e Business a livello globale - e il 54% lato Italia - - affermano che per adattarsi ai cambiamenti occorrono app e infrastrutture migliori
