Murder probe after woman found dead in home near Rome Rome, SEP 29 - Italian police have opened a Murder probe after a 68 - year - old woman was found dead in her home near Rome on Tuesday. The woman was found at Tor San Lorenzo, in the comune of Ardea
Over 50 mafiosi arrested in Sicily swoop. Mafia organisation 'Stidda' involvedThose arrested have been charged with mafia association, murder, extortion, drug trafficking and arms possession, all aggravated by using mafia methods. During the probe police said they shed light ...
Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Murder probe after TV director Manni found deadROME, SEP 24 - Italian police on Friday said they had opened a murder probe after a 61-year-old TV director, Massimo Manni, was found dead in his bedroom in Rome. Traces of blood were found in the hom ...
