EcoChain, Inc. Appoints Mary O'Reilly as Chief People Officer (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) ... (NASDAQ: MKTY), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, today announced the ... the CPO will drive the company's culture and programs to ensure it is getting the right People and ...
EcoChain, Inc. Appoints Mary O'Reilly as Chief People OfficerAbout EcoChain, Inc. EcoChain, Inc., a wholly - owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, is engaged in developing and operating ultra - low cost green data centers focused on ...
Mechanical Technology Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over - Allotment Option in Preferred Stock OfferingALBANY, N. Y., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) via NewMediaWire Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ('EcoChain'), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ('MTI Instruments'), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced ...
