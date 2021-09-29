2 Germans sent to trial for killing Italian couple on lake

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Germans sent

Federalismi.it

BRESCIA, SEP 29 - Brescia prosecutors on Wednesday ordered an immediate trial for two German citizens accused of crashing into a boat on Lake Garda and killing two young Italian people in June. ...BRESCIA, SEP 29 - Brescia prosecutors on Wednesday ordered an immediate trial for two German citizens accused of crashing into a boat on Lake Garda and killing two young Italian people in June. ...