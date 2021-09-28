The Girl in the Woods: il trailer della serie horror diretta da Krysten Ritter (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Svelato il trailer della misteriosa serie horror The Girl in the Woods, che vede tra i registi la star Krysten Ritter. Peacock ha svelato il trailer della serie horror The Girl in the Woods, diretta in parte dall'attrice Krysten Ritter. La serie verrà lanciata giovedì 21 ottobre negli USA su Peacock. Tutti gli otto episodi usciranno contemporaneamente. Ambientato nel nord-ovest del Pacifico, The Girl in the Woods segue la fuga di Carrie da una misteriosa colonia simile a un culto che protegge il mondo dai mostri nascosti dietro una porta segreta ...Leggi su movieplayer
