Professor Eric Hanushek and Dr Rukmini Banerji awarded the 2021 Yidan Prize - the world's highest education accolade (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Professor Eric A. Hanushek and Dr Rukmini Banerji have been awarded the 2021 Yidan Prize, the world's highest education accolade, in recognition of their ground-breaking work addressing a crucial piece of the education puzzle: improving quality of education and outcomes for learners at scale. Following a rigorous judging process, conducted by an independent judging committee of recognized education experts, Professor Eric A. Hanushek and Dr Rukmini Banerji were selected as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
