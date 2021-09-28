PQE Group among the 74 Italian companies as "Best Managed Companies" by Deloitte Private (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) MILAN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
PQE Group is among the winners of the fourth edition of the "Best Managed Companies" Award, an initiative promoted by Deloitte Private to support and reward Italian business excellence - as part of the initiative supported by ELITE - the Borsa Italiana program for the development and growth of high-potential Companies - from Confindustria and ALTIS Università Cattolica. At the end of an in-depth, 6-month process of evaluating the self-assessment forms prepared by the participants and screened by experts from the multidisciplinary organization Deloitte, an independent jury made up of experts from the Italian ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AnsaLombardia : Made in Italy: PQE Group tra le 74 aziende 'Best Managed'. Nonostante la pandemia ha assunto 350 nuovi dipendenti
Modello remoto e tecnologia, così PQE Group ha vinto pandemiaOperare con un nuovo modello di lavoro 'remoto' per stare 'virtualmente vicini' sui siti produttivi e i laboratori, anche quando non lo si poteva essere, sfruttando le nuove tecnologie di realtà aumen ...
