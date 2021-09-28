Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 28 - A 15 - metre - long fishing boat carrying 686 asylum seekers landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa late on Monday. Five of the asylum seekers were taken to a clinic because they ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa...fishing boat, which was intercepted by the Italian authorities some eight miles off the coast, started out from Zuwara, in Libya. At the time of writing there were 1,091 people at Lampedusa's migrant ...
