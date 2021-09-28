Disney: arriva Il Piccolo Principe a fumetti, parodia che guarda al ...Cellularline lancia nuovi prodotti per lavoro casa e ufficio Bollette di luce e gas : chi avrà lo sconto e cosa cambiaCome trovare una relazione quando si è sempre impegnatiG-Darius HD Recensione PS4 Pro Siti comparatori: vantaggi e svantaggiVaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Ultime Blog

Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa

ROME, SEP 28 - A 15 - metre - long fishing boat carrying 686 asylum seekers landed on the Italian island ...

Migrant boat carrying 686 people lands in Lampedusa (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 28 - A 15 - metre - long fishing boat carrying 686 asylum seekers landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa late on Monday. Five of the asylum seekers were taken to a clinic because they ...
...fishing boat, which was intercepted by the Italian authorities some eight miles off the coast, started out from Zuwara, in Libya. At the time of writing there were 1,091 people at Lampedusa's migrant ...

Giornata mondiale del migrante e del rifugiato, il messaggio del vescovo

Domenica mattina presso la chiesa di Stella Maris, a Latina Lido, è stata celebrata una messa in occasione della 107a Giornata mondiale del migrante e del ...
