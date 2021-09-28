Major Comic Festival in Taiwan - The 12th Golden Comic Awards Finalists Announced

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) TAIPEI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/Thehosted by the Ministry of Culturethea few days ago. The 25 outstandings shortlisted works will compete for the Best New Talent, Best Cross-media Application, Best Editor, GovernmentAward,of the Year, and GCA Grand Prize, and seniorartist Ren Zhenghua won the Special Contribution Award. From October 22nd, the GCA CONNECTION+ online series will be launched. Online themed special exhibitions will select nearly 100 originaleses. People ...