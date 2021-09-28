Eka unifies Procurement to Payment processes with launch of Treasury Management Solution

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/Eka Softwares, a cloud-based enterprise software provider, today announced theof Eka, a powerful financialthat provides CFOsa unified and timely view into enterprise data which is critical to understanding the true state of a company's cash flows, liquidity positions and foreign exchange (FX) risk.this, Eka's Cloud Platform now provides powerful enterprises and integrations that unify critical businessacross e-sourcing, trading & risk, supply chain, sustainability and financial. For nearly 20 years, Eka has been helping its ...