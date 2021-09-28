Eka unifies Procurement to Payment processes with launch of Treasury Management Solution (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Eka Software Solutions, a cloud-based enterprise software provider, today announced the launch of Eka Treasury Management, a powerful financial Management Solution that provides CFOs with a unified and timely view into enterprise data which is critical to understanding the true state of a company's cash flows, liquidity positions and foreign exchange (FX) risk. with this launch, Eka's Cloud Platform now provides powerful enterprise Solutions and integrations that unify critical business processes across e-sourcing, trading & risk, supply chain, sustainability and financial Management. For nearly 20 years, Eka has been helping its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
