Demand Generation | il marketing e le vendite nelle aziende manifatturiere di successo

Le aziende che adottano questo approccio hanno una crescita del fatturato del 24% e un incremento del ...

Demand Generation: il marketing e le vendite nelle aziende manifatturiere di successo (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Le aziende che adottano questo approccio hanno una crescita del fatturato del 24% e un incremento del profitto del 27% più veloci della media. Inoltre hanno altri benefici come la maggiore fidelizzazione del cliente e tassi di chiusura delle trattative più elevati (fonte: Wheelhouse Research). Vediamo dunque cos’è la Demand Generation e perché si rivela così efficace. Cos’è la Demand Generation? La Demand Generation è il processo di acquisizione e di gestione dei clienti potenziali fino al momento della loro trasformazione in clienti effettivi. Si sviluppa in tre fasi principali: 1 – Acquisizione di contatti (lead) a livello internazionale con strategie di marketing volte ad attrarre potenziali clienti in target (Lead Generation); 2 – ...
