Champions League, Juventus-Chelsea: solo il Covid ferma Kantè (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Il centrocampista del Chelsea N'Golo Kante è risultato positivo al Covid e salterà la sfida di Champions League di domani contro la Juventus. Lo ha annunciato l'allenatore dei Blues, Thomas Tuchel, in...

