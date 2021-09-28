BioVaxys Begins Toxicity Study Ahead of CoviDTH IND Submission (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that it has started its planned in vivo animal toxicology Study of CoviDTH in parallel with the preparation of an IND Submission. Under the terms of a March 2021 agreement, global contract research organization ("CRO") Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv") is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and Toxicity of the purified recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein that is a principal constituent of CoviDTH in an intradermal research model, which will include a battery of clinical pathology, immunology, and histopathology evaluations. The Inotiv Study will be utilizing purified recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein recently ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
