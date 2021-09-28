808 Announces the North America Market Product Debut

Leggi su padovanews

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Bradenton, Florida, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) ("808" or the "Company"), todaythat the Company is planning to have an officiallaunch ceremony at The Florida Mall in Orlando on November 6 th (Saturday), 2021. According to Mr. David Chen, President and ...