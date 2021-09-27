Former League social media chief probed in drugs case (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 27 - Verona Prosecutor Angela Barbaglio told ANSA on Monday that Luca Morisi, the Former head of the highly successful social media campaigns of Matteo Salvini's League party, is under ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Former League social media chief probed in drugs caseROME, SEP 27 - Verona Prosecutor Angela Barbaglio told ANSA on Monday that Luca Morisi, the former head of the highly successful social media campaigns of Matteo Salvini's League party, is under investigation in a drugs probe. Morisi quit his position in the right - wing party last week, ...
