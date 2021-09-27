Bollywood Sets Post-Pandemic Release Dates for Delayed Blockbusters Starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) Indian film producers have set Release Dates for long-Delayed Bollywood films that star the cream of the industry and have blockbuster potential. The moves follow an announcement by authorities in the state of Maharashtra, India’s biggest box office territory, that cinemas can re-open on Oct. 22 as the Pandemic dies down. From Reliance Entertainment, Rohit L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Bollywood SetsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bollywood Sets