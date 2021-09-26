American Horror Stories, dall’8 settembre su Star (Di domenica 26 settembre 2021) American Horror Stories in Italia, abbiamo finalmente una data: dall'8 settembre la serie sbarca su Star all'interno di Disney+ in streaming. Tvserial.it. Leggi su tvserial
Aspettando Gomorra con il nuovo boss, ecco le serie al via in ottobre: 'The Son' con Pierce Brosnan, 'American Rust' e 'The Equalizer'In prima visione su Sky e NOW il 25 ottobre arriva anche American Rust con Maura Tierney e Jeff ... So cosa hai fatto (titolo originale I Know What You Did Last Summer) è la serie di genere horror ...
Ridley Scott, un seguace di Nietzsche a HollywoodL'horror sci - fi più importante di tutti i tempi, ancora oggi è celebrato per la sua metafora ... In American Gangaster , tale aspetto era preponderante, nel mostrarci un gangster americano, Frank ...
American Horror Story: Double Feature, su Disney+ dal 20 ottobre, due nuovi posterDisney+ annuncia con due poster la data d'arrivo sulla piattaforma della decima stagione di AHS, American Horror Story: Double Feature, ovvero il 20 ottobre.
Le uscite Disney+ e Star di ottobre 2021Sono state diffuse pochi minuti fa le uscite Disney+ e Star di ottobre 2021 fra cui RESERVATION DOGS, WAR OF THE WORLDS STAGIONE 2, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: DOUBLE FEATURE, WENDY e LEGO STAR WARS: RACCO ...
