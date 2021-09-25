The Walking Dead 11X06: trama, anticipazioni, promo, spoiler, streaming (Di sabato 25 settembre 2021) The Walking Dead 11X05 va in onda domenica 25 settembre 2021 sulla AMC e il giorno dopo, lunedì 26 settembre, sulla piattaforma Disney+. Ecco di seguito trama, promo, anticipazioni. ATTENZIONE: l’articolo contiene spoiler. DOVE VEDERE GLI EPISODI IN TV E streaming The Walking Dead 11X06: trama, anticipazioni e spoiler L’episodio The Walking Dead 11X06 si intitola On the Inside, che tradotto in italiano significa “all’interno”. L’emittente televisiva ha rilasciato una breve sinossi sull’episodio con alcune anticipazioni. Connie e Virgil si nascondono dentro a una casa. Nel frattempo Pope testa la ... Leggi su cubemagazine (Di sabato 25 settembre 2021) The11X05 va in onda domenica 25 settembre 2021 sulla AMC e il giorno dopo, lunedì 26 settembre, sulla piattaforma Disney+. Ecco di seguito. ATTENZIONE: l’articolo contiene. DOVE VEDERE GLI EPISODI IN TV ETheL’episodio Thesi intitola On the Inside, che tradotto in italiano significa “all’interno”. L’emittente televisiva ha rilasciato una breve sinossi sull’episodio con alcune. Connie e Virgil si nascondono dentro a una casa. Nel frattempo Pope testa la ...

