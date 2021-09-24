Slovenia Announces its 2021 Michelin Stars (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) - LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The prestigious restaurant guide revealed the 2021 selection of restaurants that are featured in the latest edition. Michelin inspectors awarded two Stars to one restaurant and one star to six Slovenian restaurants in their second assessment. The restaurant Gostiš?e Gri? joins the list of Michelin Star restaurants. The Bib Gourmand category includes seven restaurants, and 39 restaurants were awarded the Michelin Plate. Slovenian gastronomy was also recognised in the sustainability category: as many as six restaurants received the Michelin Green Star. The second edition of the Michelin GUIDE Slovenia thus features a total of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The prestigious restaurant guide revealed the 2021 selection of restaurants that are featured in the latest edition. Michelin inspectors awarded two Stars to one restaurant and one star to six Slovenian restaurants in their second assessment. The restaurant Gostiš?e Gri? joins the list of Michelin Star restaurants. The Bib Gourmand category includes seven restaurants, and 39 restaurants were awarded the Michelin Plate. Slovenian gastronomy was also recognised in the sustainability category: as many as six restaurants received the Michelin Green Star. The second edition of the Michelin GUIDE Slovenia thus features a total of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Slovenia Announces
E - P Rail Selects Nexxiot as its Digitization Partner, Advancing 'TradeTech' into Eastern Europe... Slovenia, Hungary, Austria and Germany. Our fleet of locomotives and more than 2,000 container ... Announces Redemption of Its 3.300% Notes Due December 5, 2021 Business Wire Business Wire - 4 Settembre ...
Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2021New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report 'Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2021' - https://www. Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, ...
‘Top 10 reasons why every cycling enthusiast needs to visit Slovenia’ Padova News
Slovenia AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Slovenia Announces