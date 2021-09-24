ARC-V debutta su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS il 28 settembreDISNEY MAGICAL WORLD 2: ENCHANTED EDITION ARRIVERÀ SU SWITCH A ...LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE E PCCastlevania Advance Collection disponibile su ConsoleKnockout City svela i dettagli della Stagione 3Wiko presenta Y62 Plus - più memoria, fotocamera potenziataGTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortaleOmicidio Laura Ziliani : arrestate due figlie e il genero della ...Ecco Lou : E' il cane con le orecchie più lunghe del mondoNINTENDO DIRECTUltime Blog

Slovenia Announces its 2021 Michelin Stars

- LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious restaurant guide revealed the ...

The prestigious restaurant guide revealed the 2021 selection of restaurants that are featured in the latest edition. Michelin inspectors awarded two Stars to one restaurant and one star to six Slovenian restaurants in their second assessment. The restaurant Gostiš?e Gri? joins the list of Michelin Star restaurants. The Bib Gourmand category includes seven restaurants, and 39 restaurants were awarded the Michelin Plate. Slovenian gastronomy was also recognised in the sustainability category: as many as six restaurants received the Michelin Green Star. The second edition of the Michelin GUIDE Slovenia thus features a total of ...
