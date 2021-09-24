Govt workers to return to office Oct 15 (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) ROME, SEP 24 - Government - employed workers including public - sector employees and civil servants will be back at their desks on October 15 after many worked from home due to COVID - 19, Premier ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Govt workers to return to office Oct 15ROME, SEP 24 - Government - employed workers including public - sector employees and civil servants will be back at their desks on October 15 after many worked from home due to COVID - 19, Premier Mario Draghi said Friday after signing ...
Draghi govt OKs Green Pass obligation for workersIt will be required for private and public sector workers and volunteers too, according to the sources. Employees who go to work without the Green Pass will be suspended without pay after five days, ...
