Getka and Unimot to Power Projects in Poland with American - Made Solar Panels from First Solar

Getka and Unimot to Power Projects in Poland with American - Made Solar Panels from First SolarUnimot and Getka have previously partnered to pursue energy security initiatives in the region as a mechanism to support regional energy diversification programs. The companies recently announced a ...
Erevan e Baku tornano a parlarsi al tavolo con MoscaLa provincia di Vardeniss diventa Basarkeersk, il lago Sevan diventa Getka e così via, provocando la reazione simmetrica degli armeni. La guerra non riguarda soltanto le conquiste e le rivincite, ma ...
NuScale Power firma un protocollo d’intesa con Getka e UNIMOT per esplorare la distribuzione di SMR in PoloniaNuScale Power, Getka Group (Getka) e UNIMOT S.A. (UNIMOT) hanno annunciato oggi che le tre società hanno firmato un protocollo d’intesa (PDI) a fini c ...
