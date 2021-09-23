Diablo II: Resurrected è ora disponibileUMANJI: IL VIDEOGIOCO Enhanced Edition in arrivo per PS5GeForce NOW: arrivano 12 nuovi giochivivo amplia la serie Y con tre nuovi modelliFarming Simulator 22: vasto assortimento di capi da lavoro e ...Svelati i nuovi Surface con Windows 11Xiaomi 11 Lite NE Prezzo e CaratteristicheXiaomi 11T Caratteristiche e Prezzo del Nuovo FlagshipXiaomi 11T Pro: 4 Motivi per Acquistare il Nuovo Smartphone 5GXiaomi Pad 5 Un Tablet Davvero Versatile AdattUltime Blog

Zoomlion Leads Industry to Reach Peak Carbon Emissions and Carbon Neutrality with Green Intelligent Manufacturing and Products

- CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As countries move towards Peak Carbon Emissions and ...

As countries move towards Peak Carbon Emissions and Carbon Neutrality goals in line with The Paris Agreement, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is leading the Industry by promoting Green transformation and development through building Intelligent Green factories and continuously upgrading Manufacturing processes, striving to contribute to energy conservation, Emissions reduction and efficient use of resources. Green Manufacturing The company is investing 100 billion yuan ...
