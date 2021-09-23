Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a port city located in east'sProvince and known astown forChinese, sent a publictoto comfort theirsickness at the Mid-on Tuesday. The city chose the timing to take the move as the, also called Moon, is the second most importantfor a family reunion after the Springin. With nearly three fourths of the 2021 already passing, ...