Xinhua Silk Road: Quanzhou of E. China's Fujian sends letter from home to overseas Quanzhou people at Mid-Autumn Festival (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Quanzhou, a port city located in east China's Fujian Province and known as hometown for overseas Chinese, sent a public letter from home to overseas Quanzhou people to comfort their homesickness at the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday. The city chose the timing to take the move as the Festival, also called Moon Festival, is the second most important Festival for a family reunion after the Spring Festival in China. With nearly three fourths of the 2021 already passing, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Quanzhou, a port city located in east China's Fujian Province and known as hometown for overseas Chinese, sent a public letter from home to overseas Quanzhou people to comfort their homesickness at the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday. The city chose the timing to take the move as the Festival, also called Moon Festival, is the second most important Festival for a family reunion after the Spring Festival in China. With nearly three fourths of the 2021 already passing, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicks off in Suzhou to boost dev. of AI industry
Xinhua Silk Road : China Zoomlion speeds up machinery cluster dev. with manufacturing park cons. in full swing
Xinhua Silk Road : 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum held in Xiamen to boost maritime co-op
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk
Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicks off in Suzhou to boost dev. of AI industryBEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - The 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicked off Thursday in Suzhou of east China'sJiangsu Province, focusing on the latest technological achievements ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Annual report on image of Suzhou city released to better tell Suzhou stories during 2021 AI Expo Thu.The report was released by the Jiangsu Center of Xinhua - run China Economic Information Service (CEIS) on the expo's future of smart media - themed sub - forum. It probes into the characteristics, ...
Xinhua Silk Road Beijing Daxing rolls out preferential policies to bolster two-zone development Padova News
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk