Xinhua Silk Road | Quanzhou of E China' s Fujian sends letter from home to overseas Quanzhou people at Mid-Autumn Festival

- BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou, a port city located in east China's Fujian ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Quanzhou of E. China's Fujian sends letter from home to overseas Quanzhou people at Mid-Autumn Festival

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Quanzhou, a port city located in east China's Fujian Province and known as hometown for overseas Chinese, sent a public letter from home to overseas Quanzhou people to comfort their homesickness at the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday. The city chose the timing to take the move as the Festival, also called Moon Festival, is the second most important Festival for a family reunion after the Spring Festival in China. With nearly three fourths of the 2021 already passing, ...
