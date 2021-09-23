Pineapple Energy Merger Partner E - GEAR Announces Licensing Agreement (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) E - GEAR LLC, an innovative leader in Energy management and storage solutions that has agreed to be acquired by Pineapple Energy LLC ("Pineapple"), today announced it has ...Leggi su padovanews
Pineapple Energy Merger Partner E - GEAR Announces Licensing AgreementHONOLULU, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) E - GEAR LLC, an innovative leader in energy management and storage solutions that has agreed to be acquired by Pineapple Energy LLC ("Pineapple"), today announced it has entered into a master licensing agreement with Eguana Technologies Inc. a Calgary, Canada - based manufacturer of energy storage solutions. ...
Communications Systems, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial ResultsLacey, noted, 'During the quarter, we also made significant progress towards our goal of completing the previously announced merger transaction with Pineapple Energy, LLC ('Pineapple'), a growing U. ...
