Pineapple Energy Merger Partner E - GEAR Announces Licensing Agreement

23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) E - GEAR LLC, an innovative leader in Energy management and storage solutions ...

23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) E - GEAR LLC, an innovative leader in Energy management and storage solutions that has agreed to be acquired by Pineapple Energy LLC ("Pineapple"), today announced it has
Pineapple Energy Merger Partner E - GEAR Announces Licensing Agreement

HONOLULU, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) E - GEAR LLC, an innovative leader in energy management and storage solutions that has agreed to be acquired by Pineapple Energy LLC ("Pineapple"), today announced it has entered into a master licensing agreement with Eguana Technologies Inc. a Calgary, Canada - based manufacturer of energy storage solutions. ...

Communications Systems, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Lacey, noted, 'During the quarter, we also made significant progress towards our goal of completing the previously announced merger transaction with Pineapple Energy, LLC ('Pineapple'), a growing U. ...
