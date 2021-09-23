June Homes Emerges From Stealth With $50 Million in Funding to Fix the Antiquated Apartment Rental Experience for Tenants & Landlords (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) ... a proptech company that's using technology to fix the Antiquated Apartment Rental Experience for both everyday consumers and mom - and - pop Landlords, announced today that it has raised $50 Million ...Leggi su 01net
June Homes Emerges From Stealth With $50 Million in Funding to Fix the Antiquated Apartment Rental Experience for Tenants & LandlordsSoftBank Ventures Asia leads Series B following a 2.5x increase in tenant growth quarter over quarter NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)- June Homes , a proptech company that's using technology to fix the antiquated apartment rental experience for both everyday consumers and mom - and - pop landlords, announced today that it has raised $...
