June Homes Emerges From Stealth With $50 Million in Funding to Fix the Antiquated Apartment Rental Experience for Tenants & Landlords

(Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) ... a proptech company that's using technology to fix thefor both everyday consumers and mom - and - pop, announced today that it has raised $50...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : June Homes

Il Fatto Quotidiano

Contacts Chloe Guillemot Elastic Public Relations PR - Team@elastic.co Articoli correlatiEmerges From Stealth With $50 Million in Funding to Fix the Antiquated Apartment Rental Experience ...SoftBank Ventures Asia leads Series B following a 2.5x increase in tenant growth quarter over quarter NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-, a proptech company that's using technology to fix the antiquated apartment rental experience for both everyday consumers and mom - and - pop landlords, announced today that it has raised $...