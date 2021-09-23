Farming Simulator 22: vasto assortimento di capi da lavoro e ...Svelati i nuovi Surface con Windows 11Xiaomi 11 Lite NE Prezzo e CaratteristicheXiaomi 11T Caratteristiche e Prezzo del Nuovo FlagshipXiaomi 11T Pro: 4 Motivi per Acquistare il Nuovo Smartphone 5GXiaomi Pad 5 Un Tablet Davvero Versatile AdattLA SOUNDBAR LG ECLAIR ARRIVA IN ITALIAF1 MOBILE RACING: STAGIONE 2021 DISPONIBILEKena: Bridge of Spirits Recensione PS4 ProRed Dead Online: RDO$ e PE doppi rubando il gioiello dell'EstUltime Blog

Degica onboards two new major clients to its KOMOJU payments platform

- TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KOMOJU by Degica today announces partnerships with two new ...

Degica onboards two new major clients to its KOMOJU payments platform - TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

KOMOJU by Degica today announces partnerships with two new clients: Scalefast – a top enterprise digital e-commerce channel solution – and French e-commerce platform Prestashop, which boasts a leading position in open-source e-commerce solutions across Europe and Latin America. KOMOJU meets a direct need for both companies as they look to expand in the Asia-Pacific region – opening up new markets by enabling the platforms' customers to pay via all major Japanese and Korean payment methods. "It is fantastic to see both Scalefast and Prestashop choosing KOMOJU as their Japanese and Korean payment provider. This is a sign of our rapid growth and shows how important it is to facilitate merchants' access to these ...
