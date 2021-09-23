Degica onboards two new major clients to its KOMOJU payments platform (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
KOMOJU by Degica today announces partnerships with two new clients: Scalefast – a top enterprise digital e-commerce channel solution – and French e-commerce platform Prestashop, which boasts a leading position in open-source e-commerce solutions across Europe and Latin America. KOMOJU meets a direct need for both companies as they look to expand in the Asia-Pacific region – opening up new markets by enabling the platforms' customers to pay via all major Japanese and Korean payment methods. "It is fantastic to see both Scalefast and Prestashop choosing KOMOJU as their Japanese and Korean payment provider. This is a sign of our rapid growth and shows how important it is to facilitate merchants' access to these ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
