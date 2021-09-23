Aryballe Appoints Pierre Chauvineau as New Chairman of the Board (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) International business and technology veteran to oversee Aryballe's continued growth GRENOBLE, France-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Aryballe , the pioneer in digital olfaction, announced today it has appointed Pierre Chauvineau as its new Chairman of the Board. Aryballe's Board provides the company with business and technological guidance based on combined decades of digital ...Leggi su 01net
Aryballe Appoints Pierre Chauvineau as New Chairman of the Board'Aryballe's technology has incredible potential for commercialization across varied industries and I'm excited to work with Aryballe's executive team to continue innovating in this space.' Chauvineau ...
