' The Tragedy of Macbeth' | ecco il trailer del film con Denzel Washington

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Tragedy

'Macbeth' è indubbiamente una delle più note tragedie di William Shakespeare ed è stata adattata per il cinema numerose volte: la più recente è 'of Macbeth' , di Joel Coen e con un cast piuttosto altisonante: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand , Corey Hawkins e Brendan Gleeson. Il film sarà presentato il 24 settembre al New York ...Due degli attori più famosi di Hollywood e un regista di altrettanta fama per dare vita ad un nuovo adattamento cinematografico di una tragedia shakespeariana. 'of Macbeth' apre la 59/a edizione del New York Film Festival, che si svolgerà dal 24 settembre al 1 ottobre, e segna anche il debutto da 'solista' di Joel Cohen senza il fratello Ethan. Il ...'Macbeth' è indubbiamente una delle più note tragedie di William Shakespeare ed è stata adattata per il cinema numerose volte: la più recente è 'The Tragedy of Macbeth', di Joel Coen e con un cast piu ...Il trailer di The Tragedy of Macbeth di Joel Coen, adattamento della tragedia shakespeariana di Macbeth, con Denzel Washington e Frances McDormand.