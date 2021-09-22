STL launches Accellus - an end-to-end fiber broadband and 5G wireless solution (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today launched Accellus, its flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks. This new product line elevates STL's position as a disruptive solution provider for Access and Edge networks. Over the past 5 years, STL has been investing in R&D to expand its capabilities in converged networks based on optical fiber broadband and Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN). As data demand rises and advanced use cases of IoT, AI, and immersive experiences emerge, digital networks need to deliver ultra-high bandwidth, low latency and intelligence at the edge. Open RAN enables this massive evolution cost effectively. STL's Accellus is built on this industry leading ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
