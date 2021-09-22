Le streghe, un film horror come un cartoon (da far impazzire Walt Disney) (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) LE streghe Sky family ore 21 con Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci. Regia di Robert Zemeckis. Produzione USA 2020. durata: 1 ora e 46 minutiLA TRAMA. Un ragazzino nero che vive colla nonna dopo la morte dei genitori, un giorno incappa per strada in una strega che quasi se lo pappa. Lui e la nonna vanno allora a vivere in un albergo di lusso dove le streghe non dovrebbero arrivare perchè è loro proibito pappare i ricchi bambini bianchi. Invece ne trovano un branco lì, capeggiato da una bellissima (almeno in apparenza, Anne Hathaway) che adocchia presto il ragazzotto color cioccolato. Ma si scontra colla nonna del piccolo, che con lei ha un vecchio conto da regolare (da quando tramutò in gallina la sua migliore amica).PERCHE' VEDERLO. Perché tratto da uno splendido racconto horror di Roald Dahl non delude affatto nel passaggio ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) LESky family ore 21 con Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci. Regia di Robert Zemeckis. Produzione USA 2020. durata: 1 ora e 46 minutiLA TRAMA. Un ragazzino nero che vive colla nonna dopo la morte dei genitori, un giorno incappa per strada in una strega che quasi se lo pappa. Lui e la nonna vanno allora a vivere in un albergo di lusso dove lenon dovrebbero arrivare perchè è loro proibito pappare i ricchi bambini bianchi. Invece ne trovano un branco lì, capeggiato da una bellissima (almeno in apparenza, Anne Hathaway) che adocchia presto il ragazzotto color cioccolato. Ma si scontra colla nonna del piccolo, che con lei ha un vecchio conto da regolare (da quando tramutò in gallina la sua migliore amica).PERCHE' VEDERLO. Perché tratto da uno splendido raccontodi Roald Dahl non delude affatto nel passaggio ...

