Lattice Announces Innovative Goals and Compensation Products to Tie Employee Success to Business Impact and Bridge the Gap Between People Operations and Business Operations

As companies struggle to align and engage Employees in the new world of work, Lattice introduces new ...

Lattice Announces Innovative Goals and Compensation Products to Tie Employee Success to Business Impact and Bridge the Gap Between People Operations and Business Operations (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) As companies struggle to align and engage Employees in the new world of work, Lattice introduces new strategic capabilities to increase operational efficiency, transparency, and equity across organizations. LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Lattice, the leading People management platform for Businesses with People-first cultures, today announced its continued focus in creating transparent, aligned Employees and companies with new Products and services targeted at bridging the gap Between People Operations and Business Operations. "Companies and their Employees need to align on ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
