Fenerbahce-Giresunspor giovedì 23 settembre | ore 19 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Sesta giornata di Superlig turca che vede il Fenerbahce di Rui Vitoria impegnato in casa con il ...

Fenerbahce-Giresunspor (giovedì 23 settembre, ore 19): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) Sesta giornata di Superlig turca che vede il Fenerbahce di Rui Vitoria impegnato in casa con il neopromosso Giresunspor. Gialloblu fermati dal Basaksehir nell’ultimo turno, prima sconfitta stagionale tra campionato ed Europa League. L’ampio turnover fatto dal tecnico portoghese dopo la bella prova di Francoforte non ha pagato, e il Basaksehir ne ha approfittato vincendo con un gol per tempo. Ospiti che InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
