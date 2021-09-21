Cotton compie 30 anni - grosse novità in arrivoUbisoft e Hamilton svelano la loro partnership per Far Cry 6PAW PATROL: Il Film dal 23/09 al cinema Gioco d'azzardo e intrattenimento in rete: si gioca sempre di più da ...Lucca Comics & Games 2021 - Presentato oggi il programma Le Nuovissime Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 disponibiliAnimal Crossing: New Horizons arriva la Milano Fashion Week Cambium Networks espande il portafoglio di soluzioni outdoor Wi-Fi 6Traffico Droga Dello Stupro, 6 Arresti a RomaCanada: I Liberali Di Trudeau Verso la VittoriaUltime Blog

LSO Medical Announces CE Approval of Next-Gen LUMESEAL Laser for Treatment of Varicose Vein

LILLE, France, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LSO Medical SAS, international leader in vascular Laser ...

LILLE, France, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

LSO Medical SAS, international leader in vascular Laser therapies, announced today the CE Approval of its newest generation EVLT SnakeBack® assisted system, the LUMESEAL® Laser platform. Designed to enhance ease-of-use and to provide greater precision and control throughout the procedure, LUMESEAL is announced as the successor of the efficient and widely used ENDOTHERME 1470 platform. The third-generation Laser system incorporates the same 1470nm Laser design combined with the RINGLIGHT® fibers range design which has shown superior performance and clinical evidence compared to other alternative configurations. In addition, LUMESEAL® incorporates the last patented innovation of the company: ...
