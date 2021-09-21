LSO Medical Announces CE Approval of Next-Gen LUMESEAL Laser for Treatment of Varicose Vein. (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) LILLE, France, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LSO Medical SAS, international leader in vascular Laser therapies, announced today the CE Approval of its newest generation EVLT SnakeBack® assisted system, the LUMESEAL® Laser platform. Designed to enhance ease-of-use and to provide greater precision and control throughout the procedure, LUMESEAL is announced as the successor of the efficient and widely used ENDOTHERME 1470 platform. The third-generation Laser system incorporates the same 1470nm Laser design combined with the RINGLIGHT® fibers range design which has shown superior performance and clinical evidence compared to other alternative configurations. In addition, LUMESEAL® incorporates the last patented innovation of the company: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
