Hamid Mir: "When Mullah Omar wanted to send bin Laden to Chechnya" (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) Translated by Carol Simonetti Hamid Mir is the most influential Pakistani journalist, who miraculously escaped two terrorist attacks for his thirst for truth and justice. But in March 1997 he was still a budding journalist When he went to Tora Bora, in the rugged Afghan caves, to learn about the Taliban's thinking, who had just taken power. He still did not know, but he was about to carry out the interview that would have changed his life: Mir is the only journalist ever to have met Osama bin Laden, before the latter became the icon of absolute evil and that Al Qaeda unleashed his terrorist fury against the West. In May 1998, Mir interviewed him again, and so again on November 8th, 2001, while the Twin Towers' debris still smoked and hundreds of missing people remained under the rubble. We met him in Switzerland, in the context of the ...Leggi su panorama
