RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Sendity White Label Launch and Corporate Update

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Sendity White Label Launch and Corporate UpdateVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX - V: REVO ) (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the first White Label within the remittance sector launches today under the brand Sendity. The ...
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Lebanese Red Cross Selects MillionBridges as one of its Payment ProvidersVANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX - V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that partner MillionBridges has been selected as one of the Payment Providers for The Lebanese Red ...
