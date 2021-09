Fall Festival Breakouts | 20 Movies That Got People Talking at Venice | Telluride and Toronto

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 19 settembre 2021) Last September, a cautiously recalibratedFilmrepresented one of the few bright spots in world cinema, taking advantage of a brief window between COVID waves to host in-person premieres for such future Oscar nominees as “Nomadland” and “One Night in Miami.”and— such vital platforms for auteurs and awards contenders L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.