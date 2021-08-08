Bachelor in Paradise’s Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt’s Relationship Timeline (Di domenica 8 agosto 2021) Paradise found! While it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Bachelor in Paradise 5 couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, the pair found their happily ever after once they wrapped their time on the Bachelor spinoff. While Loch appeared on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, Wendt had a more extensive past with the franchise, winning season 1 of The Bachelorette Canada. After getting down on one knee and proposing to lead Jasmine Lorimer, the twosome split in April 2017, five months after the finale. The firefighter subsequently appeared on ...Leggi su cityroma
Bachelor Paradise’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bachelor Paradise’s