LIVE – Leicester-Manchester City 1-0 | Community Shield 2021 DIRETTA

Leggi su sportface

(Di sabato 7 agosto 2021) Ladi, match valido per la. Si assegna il primo trofeo dell’anno in Inghilterra e se lo giocano le Foxes che hanno vinto l’ultima FA Cup e i citizens che si sono aggiudicati la scorsa Premier League. Ci si attende però grande equilibrio e non un pronostico sbilanciato in favore della squadra di Guardiola. Appuntamento alle ore 18.15 di sabato 7 agosto. Sportface.it non vi lascerà soli e vi terrà aggiornati in tempo reale. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH AGGIORNA LA ...