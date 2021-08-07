Scuola, Green pass : 217mila professori ancora non vaccinatiOlimpiadi ginnastica ritmica : Milena Baldassarri sesta - VideoGiulia De Lellis e Carlo Beretta presto avranno un figlio?Giuseppe Conte eletto presidente del Movimento 5 StelleRicette leggere e appetitose per l'estatePuglia a ritmo dance ad agosto con Nathalie Aarts e Haiducii alla ...GTA Online: l’ultima novità è la Vapid Dominator ASP CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS COLD WAR E WARZONE - TUTTO SULLA STAGIONE 5DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ Recensione PS4Green Pass Covid : Da venerdì 6 agosto scatta l'obbligoUltime Blog

Al Leicester il Community Shield | Iheanacho punisce Guardiola | City KO

Il Community Shield, la Supercoppa d'Inghilterra, va al Leicester. Battuto il Manchester City per 1-0: ...

zazoom
Commenta
Al Leicester il Community Shield, Iheanacho punisce Guardiola: City KO (Di sabato 7 agosto 2021) Il Community Shield, la Supercoppa d'Inghilterra, va al Leicester. Battuto il Manchester City per 1-0: decide un calcio di rigore di Iheanacho
Leggi su pianetamilan
Advertising

twitterSkySport : LEICESTER-MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 Risultato finale ? ? rig. #Iheanacho (89') ? ?? COMMUNITY SHIELD ? Il Leicester vince… - DAZN_IT : 50 anni dopo, il Leicester vince il Community Shield ?? Capitan Schmeichel alza la coppa ?? #DAZN - Ailand1992 : RT @DAZN_IT: 50 anni dopo, il Leicester vince il Community Shield ?? Capitan Schmeichel alza la coppa ?? #DAZN - ETGazzetta : #CommunityShield: vince il #Leicester, il City di #Guardiola si arrende solo su rigore - santiagorojas4 : RT @DiMarzio: Il @LCFC vince il #CommunityShield: battuto il @ManCity grazie al rigore di #Iheanacho -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leicester Community

Community Shield al Leicester

Per il Leicester si tratta della seconda Community Shield della sua storia, la prima l'aveva vinta nel 1971. Per il ManCity, che aveva chiuso la stagione scorsa con la sconfitta in finale di ...

Community Shield, a Guardiola non basta Grealish: trofeo al Leicester

... sconfitto nel 'tempio' di Wembley da un Leicester capace di conquistare il trofeo nel finale ... entrato nel secondo tempo: ad alzare la ' Community Shield ' al cielo di Londra sono le ' Foxies ', ...
  1. Formazioni ufficiali Leicester-Manchester City: in palio il Community Shield  Goal.com
  2. L'ex Iheanacho rovina il 'Grealish day': il Leicester vince il Community Shield dopo 50 anni, Guardiola ancora ko  Calciomercato.com
  3. Guardiola flop anche con Grealish: Community Shield al Leicester  Corriere dello Sport
  4. Leicester-Manchester City, Community Shield: probabili formazioni e diretta tv  Metropolitan Magazine
  5. Diretta/ Leicester Manchester City (risultato 0-0) streaming video tv: salva Steffen!  Il Sussidiario.net
  6. Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News

Community Shield, Leicester campione contro il Manchester City

Il Leicester si aggiudica il primo trofeo inglese stagionale: battuto il City di Guardiola Il Leicester City alza al cielo il Community Shield 2021/2022. Il consueto appuntamento di agosto che vede av ...

Community Shield, il Leicester batte Guardiola: decide Iheanacho

Il Leicester vince la sua seconda Community Shield battendo 1-0 il Manchester City di Guardiola. A decidere la finale di Wembley è stato Iheanacho a pochi ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leicester Community
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Leicester Community Leicester Community Shield Iheanacho punisce