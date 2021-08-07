Al Leicester il Community Shield | Iheanacho punisce Guardiola | City KO

Advertising

SkySport : LEICESTER-MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 Risultato finale ? ? rig. #Iheanacho (89') ? ?? COMMUNITY SHIELD ? Il Leicester vince… - DAZN_IT : 50 anni dopo, il Leicester vince il Community Shield ?? Capitan Schmeichel alza la coppa ?? #DAZN - Ailand1992 : RT @DAZN_IT: 50 anni dopo, il Leicester vince il Community Shield ?? Capitan Schmeichel alza la coppa ?? #DAZN - ETGazzetta : #CommunityShield: vince il #Leicester, il City di #Guardiola si arrende solo su rigore - santiagorojas4 : RT @DiMarzio: Il @LCFC vince il #CommunityShield: battuto il @ManCity grazie al rigore di #Iheanacho -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leicester Community

Per ilsi tratta della secondaShield della sua storia, la prima l'aveva vinta nel 1971. Per il ManCity, che aveva chiuso la stagione scorsa con la sconfitta in finale di ...... sconfitto nel 'tempio' di Wembley da uncapace di conquistare il trofeo nel finale ... entrato nel secondo tempo: ad alzare la 'Shield ' al cielo di Londra sono le ' Foxies ', ...Il Leicester si aggiudica il primo trofeo inglese stagionale: battuto il City di Guardiola Il Leicester City alza al cielo il Community Shield 2021/2022. Il consueto appuntamento di agosto che vede av ...Il Leicester vince la sua seconda Community Shield battendo 1-0 il Manchester City di Guardiola. A decidere la finale di Wembley è stato Iheanacho a pochi ...