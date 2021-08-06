Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) NATICK, Mass.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- $CGNX - Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per share. This Dividend is payable on September 3, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of ...Leggi su 01net
Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash DividendCognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 3 million image - based products, representing over $8 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's ...
