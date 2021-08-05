The Harder They Fall: svelata l'uscita su Netflix del western con Idris Elba che aprirà London Film Festival (Di giovedì 5 agosto 2021) Annunciata la data di uscita del western Netflix con Idris Elba The Harder They Fall: dopo l'inaugurazione del London Film Festival, pervista per il 6 ottobre, il Film approderà su Netflix il 3 novembre. A inaugurare il 65° BFI London Film Festival 2021, che si terrà dal 6 al 17 ottobre, sarà l'anteprima mondiale del western The Harder They Fall, ...Leggi su movieplayer
cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? The Harder They Fall: il western Netflix con Idris Elba è il film di apertura del London Film Festival 202…
Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall,' With Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, to Open BFI London Film FestivalThe world premiere of Netflix's new school western "The Harder They Fall" will open the 65th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival. The film is directed by Londoner Jeymes Samuel, touted by Ted Sarandos as one of the streamer's discoveries. ...
Idris Elba, altro che Will SmithAppena ammirato come padre a cavallo nel film di Netflix Concrete Cowboy , presto rivedremo Idris Elba in cappello e cinturone nel western black The Harder They Fall accanto a Regina King. E quindi ...
