MotoGP Styria, Viñales: "Rossi the god of motorcycling, we should thank him" (Di giovedì 5 agosto 2021) The press conference ahead of the Austrian race weekend opened with the news of Valentino Rossi's retirement at the end of the season . The Yamaha factory riders , and test rider Cal Crutchlow who ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
MotoGP Styria, Viñales: "Rossi the god of motorcycling, we should thank him"It's great to share this sport with him.' Translated by Heather Watson MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo not in for an easy time in Austria
MotoGP Styria, official: Valentino Rossi to retire at the end of the seasonTranslated by Heather Watson MotoGP, Valentino Rossi: 'The Red Bull Ring doesn't play to our strengths'
Orari TV MotoGP 2021, GP di Styria, Red Bull Ring – Austria
Yamaha ringrazia Valentino Rossi per il loro indimenticabile viaggio in MotoGPFollowing Valentino Rossi‘s MotoGP racing retirement announcement, coming into effect at the end of 2021, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Motor Racing wish ...
UFFICIALE: Valentino Rossi si ritira a fine 2021Il pesarese, leggenda del motociclismo, conferma che appenderà il casco al chiodo al termine del Campionato in corso ...
