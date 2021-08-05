Fetty Wap’s Late Daughter’s Mom Disputes Report About Cause of Death (Di giovedì 5 agosto 2021) Four days after Turquoise Miami announced her and Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren’s passing, a Report surfaced that claimed to reveal her Cause of Death. However, Miami spoke out, alleging that the details are inaccurate. Fetty Wap’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers Read article A Death certificate obtained by TMZ claimed that the little one died from a heart arrhythmia due to heart complications of congenital cardiac anomalies. Lauren, who had an irregular heartbeat problem since birth, died at home in Georgia ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fetty Wap’sFetty Wap, la rivalsa del trap rapper senza occhio La Voce di New York
Fetty Wap’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fetty Wap’s