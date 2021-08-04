Gli home studio stanno diventando sempre più popolariProscenic M8 Pro : Aspirapolvere e Lavapavimenti al prezzo giustoPresentato il nuovo Controller Wireless per Xbox – Aqua ShiftHayu porta il servizio di streaming All Reality su XboxSTRISCIA LA NOTIZIA, ATTACCO HACKER ALLA REGIONE LAZIO : IL VERO BUG ...Farming Simulator League: GIANTS Software annuncia gli eventi in ...L'espansione Colpo di Thanedd di GWENT e il nuovo Viaggio sono ...Anna Tatangelo insieme al rapper e Gigi D'Alessio di nuovo papàCovid-19 : la Sardegna rischia zona giallaIl pranzo è servito : ecco il numero di telefono e come partecipare ...Ultime Blog

Road Races | Horst Saiger announces his retirement from racing

Austrian Road racer Horst Saiger has announced his immediate retirement from the world of racing. An ...

Road Races: Horst Saiger announces his retirement from racing (Di mercoledì 4 agosto 2021) Austrian Road racer Horst Saiger has announced his immediate retirement from the world of racing. An unexpected decision that comes one year after the terrible accident in which he was involved during ...
A second youth in the road races After many seasons in world endurance, the talented Austrian decided to move over to road racing, starting with the IRRC race in Terlicko, in the Czech Republic. He ...

Il pilota austriaco dai trascorsi al Tourist Trophy e a Macau ha deciso di appendere il casco al chiodo, ad un anno di distanza dal terribile incidente che l'ha visto protagonista al Red Bull Ring ...

Nella celebre corsa su strada nordirlandese, "MD6" è stato l'assoluto protagonista dell'evento in sella alla BMW M1000RR. Presente anche Guy Martin, a podio tra le moto storiche ...
