Jewish Film Institute Unveils 2021 Grant Recipients (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 2 agosto 2021) The Jewish Film Institute has selected six projects for its second cycle of Completion Grants Program, Variety has learned. JFI, the Bay Area curatorial voice for Jewish Film and media, announced the Grants at the virtual awards ceremony for the 41st San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. This year, JFI has awarded $100,000 in Film completion Grants
Portogallo : Jewish, Catholic communities in Portugal use film to fight antisemitismThe Jewish and Catholic communities of Porto, Portugal will fully transfer the proceeds of the film "1618" to joint social projects. The joint efforts of the Jewish community in Porto, Portugal and the Roman Catholic Diocese of the city against antisemitism are expanding, with the proceeds of a ...
Baseball ed ebrei: un nuovo capitolo per la 'storia d'amore americana''Jews and Baseball: An American Love Story', film documentario del 2010, racconta molto bene ... Il giornalista e blogger Ron Kaplan, in un interessante intervento sulla Jewish Telegraphic Agency, ...
READ L'Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival inizia il 22 maggio sdionline
