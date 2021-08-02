Arqit Releases QuantumCloud™ to Deliver Stronger, Simpler Encryption (Di lunedì 2 agosto 2021) The version released today Delivers Stronger, Simpler key agreement technology to counter the threats that we read about every day, and it has built in protection against the future threats from ...Leggi su 01net
Arqit Releases QuantumCloud? to Deliver Stronger, Simpler EncryptionAdditional Information This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Arqit Limited ('Arqit'), Centricus Acquisition Corp. ('Centricus') and Arqit Quantum Inc. ('...
Research by University of Surrey and Arqit reveals Quantum Threat to ...
