Three COVID Outbreaks Reported at Entertainment Industry Facilities

Three COVID
Three COVID Outbreaks have been Reported over the last week at Entertainment Industry Facilities, as ...

Three COVID Outbreaks Reported at Entertainment Industry Facilities (Di sabato 31 luglio 2021) Three COVID Outbreaks have been Reported over the last week at Entertainment Industry Facilities, as the delta variant causes a spike in cases in Los Angeles County. The worst of the Three hit the Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plan offices in Studio City, where six people tested positive. MPIPHP has since imposed a L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
