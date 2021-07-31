Kerem Bursin e Kivanc Tatlitug più belli di Can Yaman?Lettore POS: come sceglierlo e come ottenerloGTA Online: vi presentiamo la Pfister Comet S2FIFA 22 trailer di gioco ufficialeFIFA 22: LELE ADANI É IL NUOVO COMMENTATORE TECNICOPlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Back 4 Blood: nuovo trailer mostra l'azione co-op e PvPKnockout City: Disponibile la Stagione 2 Zuffa al CinemaLa Famiglia Addams: Caos in Casa nuovo trailer di giocoMario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Ultime Blog

Steve Jordan suonerà nel nuovo album di Cesare Cremonini

Steve Jordan
BOLOGNA – "Il leggendario batterista e produttore Steve Jordan (The Blues Brothers, John Mayer, Keith ...

Commenta
Steve Jordan suonerà nel nuovo album di Cesare Cremonini (Di sabato 31 luglio 2021) BOLOGNA – "Il leggendario batterista e produttore Steve Jordan (The Blues Brothers, John Mayer, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton…) in una sessione di registrazione delle batterie del mio nuovo album. È un grande onore". Lo annuncia Cesare Cremonini (foto), pubblicando su Facebook un video – senza audio – che mostra Jordan intento a suonare. Il nuovo disco dell'ex Lunapop dovrebbe uscire nel 2022, in concomitanza con il suo tour negli stadi.
Steve Jordan suonerà nel nuovo album di Cesare Cremonini

Il leggendario batterista e produttore Steve Jordan (The Blues Brothers, John Mayer, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton..) in una sessione di registrazione ...

