Rising Romanian Talents Ready for an International Breakthrough (Di sabato 31 luglio 2021) Nearly two decades since the birth of the Romanian New Wave catapulted filmmakers like Cristian Mungiu (“4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days”), Cristi Puiu (“Sieranevada”) and Corneliu Porumboiu (“The Whistlers”) onto the global stage, a fresh crop of Rising Talents is breathing new life into the country’s film industry. At this year’s 20th anniversary edition L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rising Romanian
Inside an organized crime clan that moved cocaine across EuropeO n an October evening in 2018, as Sebastiano Giorgi and a Romanian associate skipped and swayed at a fancy Stuttgart nightspot, they were blissfully unaware ... A rising figure in Italy's 'Ndrangheta ...
Inside an organized crime clan that moved cocaine across EuropeO n an October evening in 2018, as Sebastiano Giorgi and a Romanian associate skipped and swayed at a fancy Stuttgart nightspot, they were blissfully unaware ... A rising figure in Italy's 'Ndrangheta ...
Rising RomanianSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rising Romanian