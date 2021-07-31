CorentinCbn : RT @Udinese_1896: MATCHDAY ?? ?? Lens ?? Bollaert-Delelis Stadium ???? ? 18:00 CEST ?? #LensUdinese In diretta esclusiva su @UdineseTV canale 1… - Xinoexposito : RT @Udinese_1896: MATCHDAY ?? ?? Lens ?? Bollaert-Delelis Stadium ???? ? 18:00 CEST ?? #LensUdinese In diretta esclusiva su @UdineseTV canale 1… - dneseu : RT @Udinese_1896: MATCHDAY ?? ?? Lens ?? Bollaert-Delelis Stadium ???? ? 18:00 CEST ?? #LensUdinese In diretta esclusiva su @UdineseTV canale 1… - TisAlexandre : RT @Udinese_1896: MATCHDAY ?? ?? Lens ?? Bollaert-Delelis Stadium ???? ? 18:00 CEST ?? #LensUdinese In diretta esclusiva su @UdineseTV canale 1… - Udinese_1896 : MATCHDAY ?? ?? Lens ?? Bollaert-Delelis Stadium ???? ? 18:00 CEST ?? #LensUdinese In diretta esclusiva su @UdineseTV ca… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LIVE Lens
Diretta/ Atalanta Pordenone (risultato 1 - 1) streaming video tv: Tsadjout per il pari!Risultato live fermo sull'1 - 1, quando mancano circa quindici minuti all'intervallo. Riepiloghiamo ... (Aggiornamento di Mauro Mantegazza) Diretta/ Udinese Lens (risultato 0 - 0) streaming video tv: si ...
Risultati calcio live, Sabato 31 luglio 2021 - Calciomagazine...30 Mainz 05 - Genoa SpVgg Greuther Fürth - SD Eibar non disputa 18:00 Lommel SK - MVV Stoccarda - FC Barcelona FC Metz - Montpellier HSC Wolfsburg - Atlético Madrid Beikta - Kayserispor RC Lens - ...
LIVE - Lens-Udinese, amichevole precampionato 2021 (DIRETTA) Sportface.it